23-Year-Old Pittsfield Man Pleads Guilty to 2018 Murder…Sentenced to Life in Prison…

A Pittsfield man was sentenced today to life with a possibility of parole in 25 years. Jason Sefton, a 23-year-old from Pittsfield pled guilty today to the homicide of 34-year-old William Catalano of Pittsfield on October 15, 2018. Catalano was attacked on Robbins Avenue and later died from what the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined was from two stab wounds to the chest according to the press release.

Sefton was sentenced by Judge John Agostini and was one of three individuals charged in the homicide. One of the other co-defendants, Anthony Boone, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last February was sentenced to state prison for 12 to 15 years. Bruce Romano is the third individual believed to be responsible for the death of Catalano over three years ago. Romano’s case is still pending according to the release by the DA’s office.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington released this statement... “I send my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Catalano’s family and I thank them for their courage and strength in sharing with the Court the many things that they loved about Mr. Catalano. While nothing will ever replace the void left in their lives, we hope that this life sentence for this senseless act of violence will bring the family some peace and closure.”

According to the DA's press release in addition to the Pittsfield Police Department, the Mass State Police Detective Unit, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the Crime Laboratory’s Forensic Scientists, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department all aided in the investigation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)