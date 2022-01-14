We here at WSBS LOVE to spotlight LOCAL musical talent all across our tri-state region and this time around, I am honored to feature an accomplished guitarist based in New Haven, Connecticut who has 35 plus years of musical savvy as she entertains audiences with her soothing and unique vocal ability.

Kay Bauer was part of a trio who favored the audience with familiar and original musical selections back in November when I went down to Mystic, Connecticut to accept the honor of being the FIRST radio broadcaster that was inducted to New England's Music Hall of Fame. I was SO impressed by her talent as my mission was to feature her as a guest on an upcoming "Let's Talk" segment. Mission accomplished.

Kay will join me LIVE as we will look back at that special day during the Thanksgiving Day Holiday weekend and she will recap the top 3 memorable moments that occurred during her musical career and let me tell you, these stories are truly AWESOME with a capital A. We will also spotlight upcoming appearances at musical venues south of the border that are well worth the trip to see her performance with your very own eyes. And just for the record: She performs a wonderful acoustical rendition of "Easy" my favorite Commodores song from 1977.

In the meanwhile, get acquainted with Kay by checking out her web site. She can also be friended on Facebook and take a look at her photographic efforts on Instagram.

