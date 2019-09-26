A Fall Festival Takes Place Across The Border

The Austerlitz Historical Society presents their 23rd annual Autumn Festival which takes place on Saturday, September 28th from 11 am to 4 pm rain or shine as participants can re-visit the days when the town was a viable source of economic development during the 19th century. This event will be held at Old Austerlitz located on route 22 in neighboring Columbia county.

Ed Simonson and friends will hold demonstrations of old time engines that powered farm life and productivity. A display of antique tractors will also be featured including a Windsor chair maker, blacksmiths, a tinsmith, weavers and spinners.

Children's activities will also be included in this annual get-together that also features an assortment of craft vendors and border collies plus a hearty lunch of soup and bread is available to all in attendance. The cider press will also be cranking out gallons of pure apple nectar to quench everybody's thirst throughout the afternoon.

If you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, the gift shop will be selling works from local artists including estate jewelry, glassware and toys available at bargain prices. You can also try your luck when purchasing a raffle ticket with a chance to win a quilt made by Marge Quinn and you'll also have an opportunity to bid on a piece of history that will be offered at their silent auction.

The Kitchen Kaylie Band will take center stage as you can sample an eclectic mix of Old English Country Music for the entire afternoon. Admission for adults is only $7 and children under 12 get in for free.

