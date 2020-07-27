Is Your Name on the Winners List?
As you may or may not know, for the past week and half, WSBS has been making winners through our APP-solute Trivia contest. We have teamed up with Sheffield Kiwanis and each weekday morning at 8:30 we have been sending out trivia questions via app alert. The first two callers in with the correct answer each win a ticket from Sheffield Kiwanis that gets them one step closer to winning $2,500 cash or a SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower. Get complete details by going here.
Below is the list of winners that have one their ticket. Will you be next?
- Brad Wilson of Housatonic
- Elaine Campbell of Richmond
- Austin Mosca of Lee
- Mike Farrera of Hillsdale, NY
- Eric Smith of Richmond
- Jim Morrison of Stockbridge
- Paul Dumont of Becket
- Gail Morrison of Stockbridge
- Sue Funk of Ashley Falls
- Erik Peterson of West Stockbridge
- Brad Licht of Ashley Falls
- Diane Netzer of Great Barrington
- Kerry Macronald of West Stockbridge
- Phil Farrere of Hillsdale, NY
- Sheila Farnum of Sheffield, MA
- Charlotte Wilson of Housatonic
- Matt Wilson of Southfield
- Brett Erikson of Ashley Falls
If you have not won up to this point, you have a final shot tomorrow morning at 8:30 with APP-solute Trivia. If you don't want to take a chance on winning, you can always purchase a ticket here at WSBS, from any Sheffield Kiwanis member, by calling Dave Smith at (413) 429-6872. or by going here.
Just a reminder that if you have already won a ticket for this contest, you can't win a second ticket from us. You are still able to participate in other WSBS contests (in this case) if you have won a mower raffle ticket.
Good luck! Hopefully Sheffield Kiwanis will be drawing your name on Tuesday, July 28.