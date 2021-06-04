A New And Improved WSBS Saturday Morning Chat

For years, our Saturday Morning Chat on YOUR Home Town Station has featured a variety of local friends, singers, authors and big time celebrities. We will continue to bring an assortment of guests to share our airwaves during your first half of the weekend, but the caveat is you will have to tune in a little earlier as we have also rebranded this popular feature "Let's Talk: The Saturday Edition" which takes air at 9:05 am followed by a fast-paced half hour edition of the WSBS Trading Post.

The move was made in conjunction with our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart who hosts the weekday edition of this program at that same time slot. Listeners can now depend on this feature airing on a consistent basis 6 days a week as we promise to bring you the best in spotlighting neighbors making news in your community, local and national authors showcasing their literary efforts, locally based musicians who are eager to bring back area audiences as we're slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy plus popular artists who have made their mark in the realm of music and yes there will be appearances by some of your favorite celebrities from the silver and small screen, past and present.

First up on the newly re-vamped program: A LIVE chat with singer Christine Dellea from neighboring Columbia county as we focus on her musical accomplishments and she will also clue us in on some upcoming shows throughout the tri-state region during the summer months. Afterwards, south county's baseball authority, Kevin Larkin from Great Barrington will fill us in on his new literary effort and he'll give us the scoop on Friday night's Tri-City Valley Cats home opener at Joe Bruno Stadium in neighboring Troy, New York.

As for our semi-regular contributors, Kevin Titus (aka Superman, Clark Kent) will continue to bring us The 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 segment on the 2nd Saturday of every month and let's not forget "my radio wife" Lisa Z will stop by in studio at various Saturdays to be announced as her next return on WSBS is slated for Saturday, July 17th.

(A reminder: Tune in to Let's Talk: The Saturday Edition" immediately following the 9 o'clock news. Listen on-air at 860 AM, 94.1 FM, on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS ON Google Home for step-by step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app sore OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile advice and take us along wherever you GO: Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE".