A Place To Safely Dispose Hazardous Waste

Save the date: Saturday, October 24th as The Great Barrington Recycling Center will give Berkshire county residents the option of properly recycling household hazardous waste at their Stockbridge Road location between the hours of 9 am and 1 pm. You MUST pre-register on-line by going here to avoid long delays.

Residents from the following towns can participate including Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington and West Stockbridge.

To assist you even further, here is a comprehensive list of what you can bring for proper disposal:

FROM THE YARD OR GARDEN:

Pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, insect sprays, rodent killers, muriatic acid, flea powder, No-Pest strips, chemical fertilizers, lighter fluid and moth balls.

FROM THE WORK BENCH:

Rust proofers, wood preservatives, wood strippers and stains, paint thinners, lead and oil based paint, varnish, full aerosol cans, sealants, adhesives and solvents.

FROM YOUR HOME:

Drain, oven and floor cleaners, metal polish, arts and crafts supplies, photo chemicals, chemistry kits and rechargeable batteries.

FROM YOUR GARAGE:

Fuels, gasoline and kerosene, brake and transmission fluids, car wax, polish, engine degreaser, motor oil, swimming pool chemicals, driveway sealer, anti-freeze and car-lead acid batteries.

MERCURY PRODUCTS:

Thermometers, thermostats and button batteries.

DO NOT BRING latex paint, medical wastes, asbestos, fireworks, explosives, ammunition, construction debris, gas or propane cylinders, smoke detectors, radioactive material, fire extinguishers, fluorescent lamps, electronics, P-C-B's, medications and medical sharps.

For more information, call (413) 243-5540.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)