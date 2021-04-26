A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

This evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this evening's session via Zoom by accessing this link:

WEBINAR ID: 891 2229 7110 PASSCODE: 882244

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY): 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by the latest Select Board announcements and statements.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

This segment will feature updates on the Housatonic Water Works, spring and summer public works, the elderly tax deferral PILOT program and discussions on town libraries.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

Outdoor coin-operated license renewals for soft drinks at the following locations: Bard College At Simon's Rock, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Cove Bowling & Entertainment and Fairview Hospital.

Real Estate Sign Licenses for Barnbrook Realty, Berkshire Property Agents, Cohen & White Associates LLC, Great Barrington Owner LLC , Helen Mullany Real Estate LLC, Lance Vermuelen Real Estate, MacCaro Real Estate, Roberts & Associates Realty, Stone House Properties, Wheeler & Taylor Realty, William Pitt Sotheby's Real estate, Fairground Real estate and Alden County Real Estate Services.

Karen Beckwith from The Great Barrington Fish and Game Club on Long Pond Road is seeking a one day beer and wine license for their annual Father's Day Lobster and Clam Shoots which is scheduled for June 20th from 12 noon to 6 pm.

Great Barrington Farmer's Market managers, Molly de St. Andre and Kristen Kantner are requesting the closure of Church Street between Main and School Streets on Saturdays from 7 am to 3 pm from may 8th to September 30th 2021.

Nicholas Hall from Green Minded Events is seeking a temporary entertainment license for an event at The Great Barrington fairgrounds scheduled for Saturday, July 10th.

American Legion Post #298 member, Andy Moro is seeking a pair of permits to hand out poppies for donation in the city of Great Barrington and the village of Housatonic plus he would like a hold a boot drive between Gas House Lane and J.B. Hull Oil scheduled for Saturday, May 22nd 2021 (rain date: Saturday, May 29th)

Bill Cooke and Deb Phillips are requesting a driveway permit at 26 Dresser Avenue.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

A discussion and vote will take place for a wine and malt package store license submitted by Depart wine MA Retail LLC and an all-alcoholic restaurant license for The Coffee Bar LLC located at 34 Railroad Street.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sewer abatements for July 1st to December 31st 2020, the appointment of three cultural council members and the appointment of Strategic Sustainability and Liveability Committee members, proposed changes to The Select Board meeting schedule for May and June and a review for a sidewalk agreement extension with Mooncloud at 47 Railroad Street. A review will also take place concerning a draft for the annual town meting for proposed budgets at Berkshire Hills Regional School District and The great Barrington wastewater treatment plan.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder, the next Select Board meeting takes place on May 10th, 2021.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)