A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington's Select Board will present their bi-weekly meeting on Monday, August 24th at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. The session will be presented virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict attendance in a live capacity as the general public can access these proceedings on-line via Zoom. For more details, log on to the Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here.

You can access the evening's events by clicking on this link:

DIAL-IN AUDIO ONLY: (929) 205-6099

WEBINAR ID: 858 5383 8565 PASSCODE: 532532

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order commences at approximately 6 pm as The Select Board will convene as Board of Sewer Commissioners will discuss sewer abatements for the period of July 31st to December 31st, 2019, followed by a discussion and final vote on this matter.

The Select Board will also focus on general comments, announcements and statements followed by The Town Manager's Report that features project updates on The Housatonic Water Works Company, Incorporated, a letter of invite to The D-P-U, a water update from Cook's Garage and new mandates on dog enforcement.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

A discussion on special permits for the following locations will be featured in this monday's meeting including an applications from Hillcrest Educational Centers, Inc. to operate a group home at 6 Ramsdell Road in Housatonic, construction of a large scale development in a B-2 zone and a increase in impervious surface towards the water quality protection district as this measure includes expansion of the existing Guido's Retail Store located at Route 7 (760 South Main Street) in Great Barrington. Berkshire Aviation Systems are seeking to construct an aviation field in a R-4 zone at 70 Plain Road in Great Barrington.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

Richard Rothbard/American Art Marketing are requesting a trio of temporary Saturday and Sunday entertainment licenses for their Berkshire Arts Festival which takes place at their Stockbridge location in Great Barrington on August 29th and 30th, September 5th and 6th and on October 10th and 11th and Justin Thomson is asking for a driveway permit at 64 Castle Hill Avenue in Great Barrington. A discussion and vote will follow.

NEW BUSINESS:

Some of the topics will focus on an appointment of a member to The Conservation Commision, an extension of the bottle ban in Great Barrington, a request to increase fees due to a spike in advertising costs and a review to approve a final draft of the 2020 Special Town Meeting Articles followed by a discussion and final vote on each item in this agenda.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

The Select Board will address questions that were submitted by the general public in advance as residents continue to follow proceedings on-line until further notice. You can present a question by logging on to the Town of Great Barrington's web site.

CLOSING:

The Select Board will present final comments followed by the final adjournment. The nest Select Board Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th, 2020. We'll keep you posted on any changes and revisions.

