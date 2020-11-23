A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The town of Great Barrington's Select Board meeting will be held this evening at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants will only be able to follow these proceedings on-line via technological means. For more details, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access the meeting on Zoom by clicking on this link.

WEBINAR ID: 862 8403 0154 PASSCODE: 118855

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY): (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes from previous meetings that were held on June 11th and June 23rd, 2020. Statements and announcements from the Select Board are featured in this week's agenda.

The Town Manager's Report will focus on the current winter parking ban in the Town of Great Barrington and HWW updates featuring a reading of executed contacts for phase 2 and appraisal.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

Laura Stephen has applied for a driveway permit located at 23 Sumner Street in Great Barrington.

NEW BUSINESS:

The inclusion of temporary lifting limits on downtown parking. A discussion and vote will follow. Plus, three members will be appointed to The Cultural Council including Milena Cerna, Stacy Ostrow and Sherry Steiner.

A review and comment to the Building Inspector will also be presented on the building permit application from New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT & T) for collocation of equipment at the existing wireless telecommunications tower located right here at WSBS at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

Police reimagination and a review of policies submitted by Chief William Walsh.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

A special permit application from Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. remains a hot topic as the company located at 70 Egremont Plain Road in Great Barrington per Sections 3.1.4. E (1) and 10.4 of the Zoning Bylaw which was continued from previous meetings on August 10th, August 24th, September 14th, September 21st, October 5th, october 26th and November 9th. The Select Board will focus on deliberations, motions, findings, approval and denial of the table followed by a discussion and vote.

A special permit application from Coastal Cultivars, LLC based at 399 Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts to locate a retail marijuana establishment at 454 Main Street in Great Barrington.closer than 200 feet to the property of a private school. the special permit application is filed by Sections 7.18.4.3 and 10.4 of the Zoning Bylaw which was continued from the recent November 9th meeting. Topics include an open public hearing, an explanation of the project, speeches in favor and opposition, a motion to close or continue the public hearing, findings, approval and denial on the table followed by a discussion and vote on this matter.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics that were discussed in previous sessions. To submit a question for the upcoming December regular meetings, log on here for more details.

The meeting closes out with Select Board and media time followed by the standard adjournment.

The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

