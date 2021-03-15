A Preview Of Tonight’s Sheffield Select Board Meeting

The Town of Sheffield will present their Select Board meeting. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants will be able to watch the latest developments on a remote basis by dialing in this telephone number: 1-605-313-5968 and use the access code 697308#

The meeting begins at 7 pm with a standard approval of minutes followed by the initial public hearing which kicks off with proposals for National Grid and Verizon to install utility poles on Bow Wow and Bears Den Roads.

Other business includes action regarding a release of Executive Sessions Minutes from February 3rd 2021, an application to install a firefighter and discussions regarding a future Town Meeting date and future re-opening of town buildings.

The Select Board will also take action regarding the appointment of an alternate planning board member, discussions on the Police Reform Act, selections of town report cover pictures and action regarding the recent resignation of a police officer.

Other discussions will include possible action regarding policy for the Town Administrator signing future grant applications, letters of support for police and fire department USDA Grants, expressions of interest, a COVID-19 update, Board and Town Administrator items and the session will conclude with public comments that will be approved within the Board's jurisdiction.

Keep in mind, this agenda is subject to change. Requests to place items or topics for future agendas have to be made no later than the Wednesday prior to the scheduled meeting presented.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Sheffield for on-air and on-line usage)