A Preview Of Wednesday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will present a Select Board Regular Meeting on Wednesday, January 27th at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow this special session on-line. For more details, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this meeting via Zoom by clicking this link

WEBINAR ID: 832 1746 7028 PASSCODE: 213247

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

A CALL TO ORDER will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by a series of announcements by the Select Board.

A discussion concerning The Great Barrington Fair Grounds will also be spotlighted during this session followed by a series of goal settings concerning the route 7 property which sustained excessive damage almost a quarter century ago when a tornado touched down on the vicinity on May 29th 1995.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public since last year, residents STILL have the option of submitting questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board Meetings by accessing the town's web site by going here.

The special session concludes with Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

Keep in mind, the next Select Board meetings are scheduled to take place on Monday, February 8th and Monday, February 22nd. Both sessions will begin promptly at 6 pm.

Upcoming meetings are also set for Monday, March 8th and Monday, March 22nd also set for 6 pm.

