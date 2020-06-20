A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) New England's George Reeves (aka Superman) Kevin Titus got things going as he STILL has a vintage 2002 Monte Carlo # 3 Dale Earnhardt Intimidator race car for $7,000 or he will take best offer. Only serious buyers should contact him by calling 1-860-453-4219.

2) Christine checked in from Great Barrington as she has a 2005 Honda Shadow Spirit motorcycle with 15,000 miles in excellent condition for $3,500 or she'll take best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-5611.

3) Al from Housatonic has a trio of items available including a strive limber and recumbent bicycle both in good condition for $20 a piece or take both for $40 and a fully enclosed hexagon shaped outdoor screen room for only $75 or best offer. For more details, call 1-518-428-2618.

4) Melinda has a 1987 John Deere 318 mower which needs new parts for $225 or she will take best offer. To arrange a pick-up in Housatonic, phone (413) 717-1166.

5) Ken phoned in from Alford as he has a rechargeable, remote control motor caddy golf cart sale priced at 4400 or he will take best offer and an incredible deal on 4 snow tires (model # 235-55-HR19XL) just $150 or he'll tak best offer as well. For more information, call (413) 528-8914.

6) Tom Soules' father has an awesome 1981 Harley Davidson 1000-CC Sportster motorcycle with 50,000 miles in good condition firmly priced at $3,000, 2 sets of boat seats for $75 per set and a marine battery for a boat, just $100. To inquire further, call (413) 429-1119.

7) Pierre checked in from "Beautiful Becket" as he is STILL looking for a sectional sofa and vintage advertising signs. He also has 4 marginal tires with steel rims for a 2012 Toyota Tundra for $1,500 or he will take best offer. If interested, phone (413) 441-2239.

8) Peter has 5 gallon gas cans at $10 a piece and a pair of wooden 2 by 12 10 foot planks available for $25 a piece in Sheffield. Give him a call at (413) 229-2058.

9) David, also from Sheffield has a Weber kettle grill for the incredible price of $50 or he will take best offer and a pair of guitars (acoustic and electric) for $100 a piece. If you need more details, call (413) 229-2101.