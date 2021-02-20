A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from "Lovely Lee" is looking for a pair of women's size 9 cross country ski boots. If you can assist her in this quest, call (413) 243-2772.

2) Joe from "Lovely Lenox is looking for a stamp album, a carnival glass dish and vase. He would like a "reasonable' best offer for all three of these items.To discuss further, give him a call at (413) 551-7468.

3) A listener from Great Barrington has a queen size sleeper sofa and a swivel rocker. Both items are in excellent condition. She also has a table and assorted floor lamps all availlable for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-2085.

4) Joey from Great Barrington is inquiring about a previous caller who was selling a 0-46 steel chain saw with carrying case. You can reach out to him by phoning (413) 645-3108.

5) Pierre (formerly from "Beautiful Becket") is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs, Starburst clocks dating back from the late 50's to early 60's, pyrex mixing bowls and Tanglewood posters. If you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239.

6) Vinnie is looking for a 30 foot or less self-contained camping trailer. If you can accommodate his request, call (413) 329-4438

7) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has assorted baby strollers available for best offer. For more details, give him a call at (413) 464-5363.

8) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is STILL looking for a vintage 1960's AM ONLY General Electric OR Zenith clock radio. Must be in excellent condition and in good working order. Call me during regular business ours at WSBS to discuss a negotiable price (413) 528-0860.

