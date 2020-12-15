A Virtual Holiday Auction Is In Progress

The High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding And Driving Center is located on over 50 acres of land in neighboring Ghent, New York. The property on county route 21-C is a safe haven for horses who enjoy beautiful pastures with run-in sheds and paddocks. They also have miles of trails, including interactive sensory exploration camping areas and outdoor corrals.

Since the 1960's, their mission is to provide equine-assisted activities for people with special needs in Columbia county with a goal to enhance physical, emotional and spiritual well-being for senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities . These programs require a massive amount of funding and your assistance in this task at hand is much appreciated. High-N-Mighty is inviting tri-state region residents and everyone who is reading this article to participate in a virtual holiday auction as all proceeds will support various programs to keep the facility open year round.

Between now and Friday, December 18th, you can place your bids on an assortment of delicious, desirable and delightful items that are available for purchase. They invite everyone to browse around by logging on to this link to get started on your holiday shopping (if you haven't yet done so, now is the time to take care of those on your list) and in turn you'll be helping out a worthy cause in the process.

You can also get more information on this week's auction by logging on to the High-N-Mighty web site by going here OR call 1-518-672-4202.

