A Saturday AM Chat Featuring L.J. Juber

We are pleased to feature Laurence Juber for the first of two Saturday Morning Chats on YOUR Home Town Station. He has been entertaining audiences for over four decades as he mixes folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical music that belies the usage of only one instrument: his acoustic guitar..

He also had the honor of being a member of Wings alongside Paul and Linda McCartney from 1978 to 1981 and his guitar playing was prevalent in the albums "Back To The Egg" and "McCartney II". He also was featured in the group's 1979 hit single "Goodnight, Tonight" which was a hit on the pop and dance charts as this heavy duty power house tune was spun at discotechs worldwide (and "everybody" was dancing to this one for sure).

He is known to his fans as L.J. and has also recorded over two dozen albums and is currently in the process of completing a series of arrangements featuring the top hits from John, Paul, George and Ringo. The first was entitled "LJ Plays the Beatles" and it was recently voted as one of Acoustic Guitar's Magazine all-time top 10 albums. The second release entitled "The Fab 4th" features 16 selections of the group's best efforts. We will spotlight LJ's version of "A Day In The Life" upon the conclusion of this interview.

He was won a pair of Grammys for his work with Wings and received a statuette for his solo arrangement of "The Pink Panther" originally performed by Henry Mancini. His musical contributions also include works with Seal, Harry Styles, Dan Hicks & The Hot Licks and Sylvie Vartan. LJ also is featured on the soundtracks to various TV shows and movies including the Oscar winning "Dirty Dancing", "Good Will Hunting" and Walt Disney's "Pocahontas".

LJ also wrote a photo memoir entitled "Guitar With Wings" and co-composed the soundtrack of the award winning video game Diablo III and was instrumental towards The NBC documentary "Children Of The Harvest" and Ken Burns documentary "The 10th Inning".

Laurence's wife, Hope is the daughter of Sherwood Schwartz who is best known for bringing us family fun oriented TV shows including my favorite show of all time "Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch".

