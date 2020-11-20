Movies At The Mahaiwe

As we slowly but surely return to a sense of normalcy amidst The COVID-19 pandemic, The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center located on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has re-opened it's doors to present cinematic entertainment.

Audiences will be limited due to Governor Charlie Baker's mandate to strict limitations on the number of people that may gather at one particular place. Masks MUST be worn during each showing and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Start off this weekend by checking out the 1999 comedy, "Being John Malkovich". The film was directed by Spike Jonze and stars John Cusack as a puppeteer who discovers a portal into actor John Malkovich's mind (he portrays himself in the movie) and also co-stars Cameron Diaz, The late GREAT Orson Bean, Mary Kay Place, Charlie Sheen and Sean Penn.

Showtimes take place Friday evening at 7 and a pair of presentations are scheduled for Saturday, November 21st at 4:30 and 7 pm. Tickets are priced at $9 per person.

For those who want their fix of a Broadway show, an H-D presentation of Busby Burkeley's "42nd Street" will be shown on Tuesday, November 24th and Wednesday, November 25th at 6:30 pm. The play was directed by the late, GREAT Gower Champion and features electrifying ensemble production performances by tap dancers who kicked up their heels and danced up a storm on the big stage to musical theater standards in my ol' hometown of New York City. Tickets for this can't miss showing are priced at $17 per person.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the Mahaiwe Box Office at (413) 528-0100 on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 12 noon and 4 pm or log on the theater's web site by going here.

