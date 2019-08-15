A Shimmering Flowers Exhibition Is in the Works

Berkshire Botanical Garden located at the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts will present a pair of upcoming programs as the facility will spotlight Nancy Lorenz's Lacquer and Bronze Landscapers. The New York based artist incorporates her technique from traditional Asian crafts spanning a 35 year career as a notable contemporary abstract painter coupled with spending years living across the Pacific Ocean in Japan.

Nancy will provide some insight in a hands-on workshop for teenagers that will be led by Mariah Baca as they will focus on bonseki, an ancient Japanese art of creating miniature table top landscaping with natural materials. Pre-registration is not required as this session which takes place at 1 pm on Thursday, August 22nd is included with your admission to The Botanical Garden.

On Friday, August 23rd Nancy will host a presentation spotlighting her work followed by a informal gallery tour which includes a screening of the documentary "Portraits In Creativity" which features a compilation of short films that document artists and what inspired them to present their works to the general public. This get-together takes place between 5 and 7 pm and admission is free.

A reminder, this exhibit will remain on display until September 30th. If you need more details, log on the Berkshire Botanical garden web site by going here or call (413) 320-4794.

