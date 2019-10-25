A Special Event This Weekend At Berkshire South

How would you like to be a part of local music history? Singer-songwriter Jaane Doe is proud to premiere her yet to be released music video entitled "PAWNS" this Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 pm at Berkshire South Community Center located at 15 Crissey road in Great Barrington. The free event is open to the public with live music and refreshments available for all in attendance. And with Halloween around the corner, you are also encouraged to wear your favorite costume and bring some of your favorite ghosts and goblins with you so they can also partake in the celebration.

The compelling video was filmed in the backyard of Jaane's Great Barrington home under the watchful eye of Harry Alpert as an assortment of familiar faces are featured in the clip as we do not want to spoil any surprises in the process. My suggestion is come on over to Berkshire South on October 27th and enjoy sampling the finished product.

Jaane has become a staple in entertaining local audiences throughout the tri-state region as she continues to feature selections from her 2007 CD "Burns Like Fire" and when you watch her LIVE, electrifying performances with her trademark guitar in hand, you will hear covers of some of your favorite songs in different realms of music as she features a blend of country-tinged Americana, folk and pop standards in her eclectic musical mix.

Jaane will join Ron Carson this weekend on the WSBS Saturday Morning chat as she will "preview" the upcoming video and she might even perform a song LIVE in studio. Tune in after the 10 am news to 860 AM, 94.1 FM, LIVE on line by logging on here or download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device. You can also access the chat via Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices.