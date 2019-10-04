A Unique Sport Catches On In South County

The gentleman pictured above is my friend, Gary Nilsson (Yes, he is Harry's younger brother) and there he is perfecting his craft in a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, best known as "Pickle Ball". I learned a lot about this subject from Gary as he is very active and knowledgeable about the subject at hand as he recently participated in a tournament that was held at The Sunrise Club in Palatka, Florida.

The object of this game is similar to tennis except for the fact that players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. It is a fast moving sport as the competition is played on a doubles badminton court where singles and doubles can show off their unique talents as the 1st team that collects 11 points is deemed the winner of that particular match.

Now is your chance to try out your pickle ball skills as open play takes place right here in south county at The Beinecke Gymnasium located at Berkshire South Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington. Teams will meet every Wednesday and Sunday from 9 am to 12 noon. Each session costs only $5 for Berkshire South members and $8 for non-members.

For more details on how you can be a part of this exciting, weekly get-together, log on to Berkshire South's web site by going here OR call (413) 528-2810, extension 35.

(Photo courtesy of Gary Nilsson's Facebook Page)