Local Recap for May 24

Great Barrington Little League

Black Diamond won its first game of the season in walk off fashion against Wheeler and Taylor. Down 5-1 going into the bottom of the last inning, Brody Kinna and Jackson Heaton started the rally with walks. Milo Potaski scored them both on a single making it 5-3. Dom Calutti then smashed a double scoring Potaski. He advanced to third on Sparky Blanchard's fielder's choice and then stole home to tie the game. Jacoby Vincelette crushed a triple down the first baseline scoring Gregory Kay all the way from first base to win the game. Brady Carpenter pitched brilliantly for Wheeler and Taylor through five innings allowing only one run. Ian Lanoue, Phil Enoch, Eric Miller and Carpenter all had hits for Wheeler and Taylor.

Great Barrington Minor League

The Canaan Mets defeated Fairview by a final score of 1-0. Pitching led the way for both the Mets and Fairview. For Fairview, Jaleel Beamon pitched fiur scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three. For the Mets, Cooper Bunce pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, gave up one hit and had eightKs. Brody Ohler followed Cooper and pitched 2 2/3 innings. Brody let up one hit and had fiveKs. The one run came in the bottom of the fifth. Jerron Nirschel started with a single, followed by singles by Brayden Foley and Mason Ruthier to load the bases. Carter Finney then singled again driving in Jerron for the one run of the game. Cooper Bunce also had a hit for the Mets.

Mathew Vallone had a double and Tyler Seward and Javon Beaman added singles for Fairview. Cooper Bunce and Braden Foley made good defensive plays for the Mets. Trey Hyde made a great catch at shortstop for Fairview. Jaleel Beamon also made several good defensive plays on the mound.