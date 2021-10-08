An Accomplished Author & Poet Will Chat This Saturday On WSBS

The word "talent" best describes Patricia Mason-Martin as she is also no stranger to broadcast media.as her career began at a major independent TV station in my ol' hometown of New York City and there have been instances when she was behind the microphone co-hosting talk shows at various radio stations. Her journey also includes writing, performing, copywriting and is currently a free lance marketing specialist at The Community Health and Wellness Center with locations in Torrington and Winsted, Connecticut.

Patricia has written 7 books including "The Right Side of Forty" and "In Venice I Can Sing" plus her writing savvy is featured in various periodicals including Natural Healing and Wellness, Yellow Jacket magazine, and The New York State Canal System. She recently published a riveting poem entitled "I Lie Still" and a book entitled "Twin Towers, Twin Decades" in homage to those who perished on September 11th 20 years ago in 2001.

A portion of the proceeds from her latest literary efforts will benefit first responders who were ready to answer their call of duty as their mission continues as a high priority to protect and serve their respective communities while in harms way. Her determination to publish this material prior to the 9-11 20th anniversary proved successful.

Some of Patricia's clients include major companies in business including General Electric, Lego, Maxwell House, New Line Cinema, The Rensselear County, New York Department of Tourism. The Columbia County Agricultural Society, The Gilbert School and The Smithsonian Institute. Impressive if you ask me as her resume includes some local organizations based in our tri-state region.

I am curious about two articles Patricia recently featured while writing for a monthly lifestyle column: Her participation at a sweat lodge and when she took a trapeze class (the latter truly has a unique story and we'll bring you the scoop for sure).

Patricia is NO stranger to show her skills behind a radio microphone as she will join Ron Carson for this Saturday's edition of "Let's Talk". Tune in on-air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. You can download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: "WE ARE PORTABLE"!!