The Big E announces a number of concerts for its Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by Mattress Firm, for the 2019 Fair, Sept. 13-29. All shows are free with Big E admission and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The stage is located in front of the iconic Coliseum.

Shows scheduled to date include:

Drake White & The Big Fire , Sept. 13, 8:00 p.m.

Drake White and The Big Fire kick off opening day at The Big E with their brand of Rock-infused Country featuring White’s undeniably soulful voice. Crank up the energy level and get on your feet for the best Southern sound around.

Brynn Cartelli , Sept. 13-15, 3:00 p.m.

Winner of Season 14 of The Voice, Cartelli is the youngest person in the show’s history to win the competition. She is currently working on her debut project and recently finished touring as the opening act for megastar Kelly Clarkson. Come see why this local teen is now a national sensation.

Bowling for Soup , Sept. 14, 8:00 p.m.

25-year veterans of Pop Punk music, the always intimate and always entertaining Bowling for Soup will bring their infectious personalities to The Big E. Give them a wave!

Blue Öyster Cult , Sept. 15, 8:00 p.m.

Listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest Hard Rock bands of all time, Long Island, New York-based iconic Blue Öyster Cult, brings its unique catalog of hits to Big E fans.

Rave On , Sept. 16 and 17, 3:00 p.m.

Featuring the music of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and other legends of Rock-n-Roll, Rave On is living proof that the music that paved the way for the genre is timeless and continues to appeal to people of all ages. That’ll be the day to visit The Big E.

The Georgia Satellites , Sept. 16-18, 8:00 p.m.

The Southern Rock genre has a home at The Big E and the music continues with Atlanta’s Georgia Satellites, of “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” fame. Their current lineup, led by original member Rick Richards, includes Fred McNeal (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Bruce Smith (bass, backing vocals), and Todd Johnston (drums).

(press release sent to WSBS from The BiG E PR Department for online and on-air use)