Big Y to Limit Capacity Lower Than State Regulations

Last week Big Y announced it would be closing for Easter Sunday and the following Monday to give their employees a well-deserved break and to sanitize the store. Upon their reopening tomorrow, the store will have new policies in place to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.

According to a statement to WesternMass News, the Springfield-based grocer announced that they would be putting additional regulations in place, limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time beyond the state guidelines.

Starting Tuesday, Big Y's new regulations will be taken as an extra precaution to ensure the safety of customers and employees. If the store is at max capacity the chain will help customers create an outdoor queue, utilizing social distancing.

In addition to the lower capacity, one-way aisles will also be put into place, as well as distancing markers at check outlines, steps other chains have already adopted. Previously, Big Y installed a plexiglass shield between cashiers and customers to reduce germ spread between the public and employees.