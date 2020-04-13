Big Y to Limit Capacity Lower Than State Regulations
Last week Big Y announced it would be closing for Easter Sunday and the following Monday to give their employees a well-deserved break and to sanitize the store. Upon their reopening tomorrow, the store will have new policies in place to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.
According to a statement to WesternMass News, the Springfield-based grocer announced that they would be putting additional regulations in place, limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time beyond the state guidelines.
Starting Tuesday, Big Y's new regulations will be taken as an extra precaution to ensure the safety of customers and employees. If the store is at max capacity the chain will help customers create an outdoor queue, utilizing social distancing.
We understand this is not shopping as usual, but it is for your protection as well as to help keep our employees safe. Please know that we will do whatever it takes to get through this challenging time together
Big Y Company Statement