Blanco’s Bats Were On Fire Last Night

Local competitive action continued last night.

Senior Softball

G.A. Blanco defeated North Canaan by a final score of 11-6. Blanco's bats were alive with Avery, Jada and Bella each going two for four. In addition, Meg, Alex and Lily each went two for four with a triple. Sam went one for three and Scarlett went four for four with a single, two doubles and a stand up triple! For North Canaan, Leila went two for three and Kaitlyn went three for three.

Great Barrington Little League

Great Barrington Police defeated Black Diamond by a final score of 6-2. For Great Barrington Police, the winning pitcher was Griffin Touponce, striking out nine. Sean McCauley had a tripe and two RBIs. Matt Lowe had a hit and two RBIs. For Black Diamond, Dom Calautti had two hits and scored two runs.