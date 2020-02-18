Business-to-Nonprofit Directory Released

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has issued the second edition of its Nonprofit Resource Directory designed to make it easier for nonprofits to find business services in Berkshire County.

The 68-page directory is underwritten by advertisers and mailed free to over 300 nonprofits. A digital version is available for download online, and additional printed copies can be purchased for $10 by going here.

“We love being able to provide free services to nonprofits while boosting the business-to-nonprofit economy at the same time,” said NPC founder Liana Toscanini. “Our job is to make life easier for nonprofits and they tell us this directory saves valuable time.”

The 2020 Nonprofit Resource Directory is arranged by subject and includes accounting, banking, events, fundraising, graphic design, human resources, insurance, legal, legislators, marketing, office supplies, organizational development, print services, professional development and technology services. Subcategories within the main categories further pinpoint the specific types of services that nonprofits need such as videographers, media contacts, and grant writers.

The NPC also fields referrals daily via phone (413) 645-3151 or email info@npcberkshires.org.

