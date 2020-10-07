October Workshops for Nonprofits

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting several educational events for nonprofits during the month of October aimed at supporting organizations during these challenging times.

The first program is a lunchtime roundtable discussion on pivoting program and operations during the pandemic. This Zoom event takes place on Wednesday, Oct.14 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Participants will share best practices, lessons learned, and silver linings with the goal of inspiring workable ideas for all, but especially those still struggling to find a practical path forward. Registration is free but participants must sign up beforehand.

On Oct. 20, donor research expert, Roger Magnus, will host virtual “office hours” to help nonprofits gain insights into their donors to discover how much they might be willing to give and ways to engage them. Attendees should bring donor names and addresses to their 1-hour Zoom appointment.

Well-known fundraising consultant, Phil Deely, will lead a webinar on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 to support and enhance the work of small and mid-sized organizations facing immediate challenges precipitated by the Covid crisis. “Fundraising in the Time of Covid: How to Survive, then Thrive” features two 90-minute sessions examining fundraising fundamentals, facilitating internal coordination and planning, engaging board members and allies, and enhancing donor relations. Participants will develop their own institution-specific development plan including a timeline and necessary action steps.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires helps nonprofits connect, learn and grow. A clearinghouse for information and support, the NPC has offered nearly 100 workshops since its inception in 2016. For more information including pricing and to register, click here.