Berkshire Botanical Garden's Fitzpatrick Conservatory at the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts will present hundreds of South African flowering bulbs in their annual exhibition that features flora that is rarely seen here in the Northeast. Hundreds of visitors will check out an evolving collection of blooming plants that are now on display until March 29th. Admission to this event is FREE.

Here are some of the various plants that will be featured: daffodils, tulips, grape hyacinths, Anemone coronaria Lord Lieutenant, Corydalis solida, George P. Baker Erythronium Pagoda, Fritillaria meleagris, Leucojum aestivum, Iris histrioides Katherine Hodgkin and Scilla peruviana. Most of these floral arrangements bloom in Cape province of South Africa as they create an interesting tapestry right here in south county. this truly brings everyone in a spring time mode as the news season officially begins on March 19th.

The Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge. The bulb show is open daily from 9 am to 4 pm. For more details on this floral show and upcoming events, log on to their web site by going here

