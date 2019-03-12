Check Out A Family Fun Event This Weekend in Housatonic

Top bananas will be unleashed this Saturday afternoon at Berkshire Pulse located at 420 Park St. in Housatonic. The Nutshell Playhouse is a fantasy filled performance filled with visual and musical delights that will enlighten all ages and best of all, it's free of charge.

Berkshire County Actors Stefanie Lynx Weber, Maizy Broderick Scarpa and Mark Hohlstein will provide the entertainment with live music by Don Jordan. special guests include Annie Anaconda (The Singing Snake), a motley crew of instruments played by Donut, tap dancing by Nemonee, the morphing story teller best known as Engleburt, Zesty and her melodious saw and plenty of frolicsome shenanigans that will put smiles on everyone's faces.

Don Jordan will be LIVE in studio Friday morning with Ron Carson for a special edition of "Let's Talk" as he will bring us more details on this fun-filled show. Tune in at 9:25 am to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. You can also access the chat by logging on here or by downloading the free WSBS app to your Smart Phone, mobile device and or tablet. You can also listen on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

For more information on future shows and events coordinated by Berkshire Plus, give them a call at (413) 274-6624 or log on here for details.