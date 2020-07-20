Check Out A Series Of Virtual Energy Assessment Programs

Home owners, renters and small business who are STILL struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic can breathe a sigh of relief as no contact energy assessments are available through National Grid's residential program for single family homes or buildings with up to four apartments or condo units. Those who qualify may take a home energy assessment by calling 1-866-527-SAVE (7283) to schedule an appointment.

Income determines which level of incentives as households with 60 to 80% of median income may receive an array of no cost, low cost and rebated items which include 100% off insulation and labor. Households under 60% of media income may receive more items at new cost along with possible fuel assistance and programs to help replace a refrigerator or an old furnace.

You can schedule a virtual energy assessment appointment by no later than July 31st. as The Small Business Program is making these grants available and many 1005 off incentives due to the pandemic. Efficiency upgrades modifying any building that is eligible could require renters to coordinate with their landlords and small businesses must work with them regarding the equipment facilitated in the premises.

For example, a small business owner using less than 40 thousand therms of gas or 1.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year may phone 1-866-527-7283 and schedule your personal virtual energy assessment and you could have a signed contract by August 31st 2020.

Additional information on these money saving rebates can be obtained by logging on to The Mass Save web site by going here or The National Grid web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of a press release from MassSave and National Grid for on-air and on-line usage)