A “Virtual” Gift Of Dance Awaits You This Holiday Season

The Olga Dunn Dance Company is based in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and has been instrumental in presenting top quality performances to audiences nationwide. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these presentations are now offered on-line as their loyal audience will be able to experience a series of "virtual events" just in time for The Christmas holiday.

"A Gift Of Dance" will make it's debut on the world wide web on Saturday, December 12th at 7pm. The program will be available FREE of charge as you can chime in on this unique and original performance until January 15th 2021. You can access the link by logging on to The Olga Dunn Dance Company's web site.

The performance features three selected pieces of work that specifically celebrates the holidays including a pair of offerings that have been composed to music from "The Nutcracker" and the other selection is set to a vocal soundtrack of the classic holiday Clement Clark Moore poem "Twas The Night Before Christmas" as you are guaranteed to see some surprises that cannot be mentioned within the confines of this article.

Dancers for this event include (in alphabetical order): Jamal Ahamad, Rosa Barnaba. Kate Chester, Ava Girard, Hope St. Jock and Julie Webster. Each participant has worked with Olga's company for the past 4 to 15 years.

For more information, contact Olga Dunn at (413) 528-9674. Updates will be featured on the dance company's Facebook page and while you are on board, give your thumbs up approval by hitting the LIKE button. Don't forget to check out photos of previous performances on Instagram.

