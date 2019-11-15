This past week, WSBS teamed up with Big Y as our listeners had to identify an item that Jesse Stewart included on his daily turkey day table and afterwards Ron Carson rewarded a Big Y pumpkin pie to the 1st 2 callers who gave the correct response.

The 10 winners of our consolation prize included Elaine Campbell, Cindy Keefner, Shirley Perry, Eric Smith, Heather Atwood, Rose Seward, Theresa Barrett, Don Marks, Sarah Scolfaro and Marlene Soudant.

A random drawing on Friday morning determined our 2 winners. Congratulations to Shirley Perry from Sheffield and Eric Smith who checked in from Richmond. They will both receive a holiday dinner feast from Big Y complete with turkey, potatoes, carrots, corn, squash, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and a whole lot more just in time for Thanksgiving Day which takes place on November 28th.

Again, thank you to all who participated in this week's contest and keep listening to YOUR Home Town Station for more opportunities to pick up some cool prizes as we are the station that LOVES to make you a winner, 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS