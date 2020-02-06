Dr. Casey Jones to Join Us on Let’s Talk

February is National Children's Dental Health Month, a month-long national health observance sponsored by the American Dental Association to raise public awareness about the importance of children's oral health.

As part of the education and celebration of Children's Dental Health Month, Dr. Casey Jones of Dr. Jay Wise and Dr. Casey Jones in Lee will join us on this Friday's (Feb. 7) edition of 'Let's Talk' at 9:05am on WSBS.

Dr. Jones will be here to offer dental tips, proper techniques and more to make sure your little ones are on the right oral track. If you have any questions during the program, you can call in at (413) 528 -0860.

