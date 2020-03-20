Facebook Friday Winner for Mar 20

WSBS would like to extend a BIG thank you to those who have LIKED our Facebook page as we are just shy of 3,200. Once again, our listeners and the Facebook community are ROCKIN' IT in high fashion.

If you have not yet LIKED our WSBS Facebook page, you can do so by going here and you will be automatically be entered to win a "nifty" prize every Friday morning at 7:50. I will be doing the honors of announcing our next winner while filling in for our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse as we have some fantastic giveaways ranging from movie tickets, grocery store gift cards, concert tickets, restaurant certificates and more. It truly pays to "LIKE" YOUR Home Town Station on Facebook.

So, here is this week's winner: Congratulations to Lee Ann Fleming Hand who picked up a $50 gift card courtesy of Big Y World Class Markets.Enjoy your shopping spree from the station that LOVES to make you a winner, WSBS.

If you have friends or family in the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region who you think would enjoy winning on a future "Facebook Friday" make sure they LIKE our WSBS Facebook page. Enjoy your weekend. Spring is in the air as the new season has set in since 11:49 pm on Thursday night.