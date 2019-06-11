Fairview Hospital’s Series Of Health Oriented Seminars

Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington is offering a series of meetings at the Lewis Avenue facility that provides beneficial information regarding health related matters to area residents. Here is a summary of what you can look forward to during these ongoing weekly seminars:

A free blood pressure clinic takes place every Monday morning from 10 am until 12 noon at the hospital's lobby. Know your numbers to avoid further health related issues in the future. You can call (413) 854-9635 as the volunteer services department is also available to answer your questions about this vital topic at hand.

A Parkinson's exercise and support group will be held on Monday afternoons from 1 to 2 pm. This program is led by a skilled rehabilitation professional. To participate, you must have proper authorization from your primary care physician. You can pre-register in advance by phoning (413) 854-9740. There is a $5 fee for all who attend this seminar.

Community Health Connections are available to assist you in finding necessary resources regarding your BHS health record and commonly needed health forms along with information on obtaining information on locally available programs, services and resources. Meetings are held every Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 4 pm at the hospital's Main Hall located at the ground floor. For more information, please call (413) 770-2067.

A caregiver support group meeting takes place on the 3rd Monday of every month from 5 to 6:30 pm in the hospital's ground floor conference room. Admission is free and pre-registration is not required. if you have any questions regarding this seminar, call (413) 429-1167.

