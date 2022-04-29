Ford Recalling 2020-2022 Explorers…SUV’s Rolling Away While Parked

Ford is recalling 2020-2022 Explorers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A rear axle bolt fracturing has caused driveshafts to disconnect causing vehicles to roll away while in park. According to the NHTSA, there have been 235 warranty claims because of fractured bolts.

Ford Recalling 2020-2022 Explorers

In a statement by the NHTSA "In some of the affected vehicles, the rear axle mounting bolt may fracture during vehicle acceleration. If the rear axle bolt breaks, the driveshaft-half shafts may become disconnected, resulting in loss of transmission torque to the rear wheels which is necessary to hold the vehicle in park. If the parking brake is not applied, the loss of the primary park torque will allow the vehicle to roll in park increasing the risk of crash and injury."

FordAuthority.com reports that the affected models were built at the Ford Chicago Assembly plant between October 22nd, 2018, and April 11th, 2022 according to the website.

According to CNET.com close to 253,000 vehicles are affected by the recall. CNET points out that Explorers are commonly used by police departments across the country. The recall includes both gas and hybrid powertrains.

Check to see if you need to take action on your 2020-2022 Ford Explorer. Click this National Highway Traffic Safety Administration link to see if your vehicle is affected by the recall. You will need your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in order to receive accurate information.

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes