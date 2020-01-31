From TV Studio To The Radio Booth

It took a while, but I finally convinced Heather Kovar, the top notch CBS 6 (WRGB) weekend anchor and reporter to make a trek across the border to join me for an hour as she will co-host my Saturday morning show from 11 am to high noon on YOUR Home Town Station.

My personal nickname for her is "The Capital Region's Lois Lane" as her journalistic skills embody similar characteristics to the beloved Superman character who worked side-by-side with Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen's at Metropolis' Daily Planet newspaper.

Her impressive resume includes stops at WTZA-TV (now WRNN) in New York's first capital city, Kingston where she covered breaking news stories in the 5 boroughs, Morning Anchor at News 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, News Channel 2 (WKTV-TV) atop Smith Hill in Utica, New York and a similar weekend anchor and reporter post at crosstown News 10 (WTEN) in Albany. Heather's impressive reporting savvy also took her across the pond to London, England where she filed reports for CBS Newspath and she is very familiar with my ol' hometown with a series of on-air assignments with Reuters News and was able to update listeners with the latest stock reports for NASDAQ in New York City.

Now we'll put Heather to the test as she will assist in playing the BEST mix of music from the 60's to today and I believe she'll be in her element dispensing local information on WSBS. We will also feature her ebullient personality as she also has prior experience behind the microphone that included news shifts at various radio stations in her native land of Texas.

Ironically, Heather will co-host on February 1st, Lisa Marie Presley's birthday as she shares the same birthday, January 8th with Elvis, the King of Rock & Roll. Here is your chance to take a listen this weekend as we'll spotlight her on-air radio savvy on Saturday morning on WSBS. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. You can also download the FREE WSBS app from Google Play or any local. app store to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device. Listen LIVE on line by logging on here and while you're on our web site, we have complete set-up instructions to check us out via Google Home OR Amazon Alexa devices.

Feel free to connect with Heather via social media on her Facebook page and on Linked In. Plus, check out her photos on Instagram. If you are chiming in from areas besides Berkshire county, Massachusetts and Eastern New York, her weekend newscasts stream on line via this link.

In my opinion, this is a GREAT way to start off the month of February. To sum it up in just two words: Join us!