GB Rotary Awards Over $60,000 in Scholarships

Over $60,000 in scholarships were awarded Wednesday afternoon, May 22, during Great Barrington Rotary’s weekly meeting. Throughout the year, Rotarians host big events including the annual Golf Tournament, Bike ‘n Fly, Truck Day and more with proceeds that go back into the southern Berkshires to help great organizations, as well as deserving high school and college students.

At Rotary’s weekly meeting, which takes place at Crissey Farm in Great Barrington, the awarding of scholarships is one of the highlights throughout the year as Rotarians Janet Dohoney and Mark DeCelle awarded $60,500 in scholarships to graduating high school students as well as college students, many of whom were in attendance to accept.

Photo: 37 accepting students, along with Rotarians Janet Dohoney and Mark DeCelle as well as Rotary President Oskar Hallig