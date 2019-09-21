Generous Gifts From Sheffield Kiwanis and Fairview Hospital

From the Town of Great Barrington

Two generous community gifts will support the town’s purchase of an automatic defibrillator (AED) to enhance summertime first aid services at Lake Mansfield Park.

The Sheffield Kiwanis contributed $200 and Fairview Hospital has donated $1,000 toward the $1,800 cost.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski expressed thanks for both gifts and noted that the town Parks Department will pay $600 toward the cost.

AED devices are used keep the heart pumping in the event of a cardiac arrest. Town lifeguards will be trained in its proper use.

“This life-saving device will prepare our lifeguards for responding to cardiac arrest incidents during the crucial minutes of an emergency,” said Pruhenski. “These generous donations will make Great Barrington a safer place for all of our residents and visitors."