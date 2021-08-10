LOOK: Are You Ready to Win Tickets for the Sheffield Mower Raffle?

As you have been hearing on WSBS, the Sheffield Kiwanis mower raffle giveaway will be taking place at Bogie's Restaurant in Great Barrington on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6-8pm. The grand prize is SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower provided by Cranes Outdoor Power Equipment or $3,000.00 cash, your choice. These tickets are $20.00 each or 2 tickets for $30.00 and only 1,200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available now at the WSBS studios in Great Barrington.

How would you like to win your ticket for the mower raffle? That's what I thought. Beginning Wednesday morning (Aug. 11) we'll send out an app alert at 8am with a codeword. The first two callers in to WSBS at (413) 528-0860 that can correctly repeat the codeword back, automatically win a ticket for the mower raffle and will be one step closer to winning either the mower or $3,000.00 cash.

So, make sure you download the free WSBS app which you can do so right now by going here. Make sure you allow notifications from WSBS so you can see the codeword and participate in the contest.

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, & Mt. Washington. Proceeds will benefit Kiwanis community service projects.

If you have any questions related to the mower raffle, you can contact Dave Smith by calling (413) 429-6872.

