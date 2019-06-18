Get This Item at A Steal!

The WSBS Great Radio Auction is coming up on July 20 and we already have a tremendous item that will be going up for bid that day.

From Northern Steel Buildings and Structures in Pittsfield (413) 841-1614, get ready to complete your yard or driveway with a convenient, free-standing, A-Frame Box Eave Style, two car garage, measuring 20 by 21 by 8 feet. Fully, enclosed, vertical roof, 12-gauge framing. Comes with two 8’ x 7’ roll up garage doors and a 36” x 80” walk-through side-entry door for easy entry. Certified engineered for snow loads, handing up to 65 psf snow load and 120 mph winds. Available in an array of colors, this garage includes delivery to Berkshire County and Southern VT. Engineered drawings included for permit and inspection purposes. Winner is responsible for foundation and obtaining building permit prior to delivery. Please allow 3 to 4 weeks for delivery/installation. Delivery dates subject to availability. Tax Included. No Cash Value.

The total retail value for this two car garage is $6,620.00 but as you know from past auctions, you will not be paying full retail value for this item. You never do. Also the images of this two car garage is similar to what the highest bidder will receive. The only difference is the winner's will have a side door (even better).

More auction items will be added to our website in the coming weeks but this is a great way to kickoff auction season and get you pumped up for the Great Radio Auction, Saturday, July 20 at 9:00 am. Mark it on your calendar and get ready to save!