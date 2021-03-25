Massachusetts Governor Charlie baker announced today that Massachusetts will finally start getting more vaccines from the federal government according to an article posted at the nbcboston.com website. According to the post the governor said the supply of vaccines from the feds this week totaled 172,000 of first dose vaccines.

Among the 172k included in this week’s shipment included 7,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Unlike the other two approved vaccines, the J&J vaccine is a one and done jab in the arm. There is no need for an additional vaccination of the J&J vaccine. The state is expecting the number of J&J vaccines to jump up to close to 41,000 vaccines next week.

A large portion of the Johnson & Johnson supply will be used to vaccinate homebound residents who are unable to travel to a vaccination site. The program is set to launch this Monday the 29th according to NBC Boston. It is estimated that the state has roughly 25,000 homebound residents. A phone number has been set up to for homebound residents or family members to schedule an in-home vaccination. You can begin the appointment process by calling 1-844-771-1628 Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Details are being worked out on the state and local levels to have a medical professional from their local board of health or a state partnership to travel to the homebound resident’s home and administer the shot.

The state has now vaccinated more than one million people. The population of the state is well over 5-millon above the age of 18. Still a long way to go before residents can feel comfortable in larger group situations. It’s a race against time as the state has seen an increase in positive cases in residents under the age of 30.