From the National Weather Service

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and the Capital Region, central and southern Taconics, eastern Catskills and mid Hudson Valley of New York.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to track through the region tonight between midnight and 8:00 AM. Isolated damaging winds are possible as well as frequent lightning, small hail and locally heavy rain. Some ponding of water on roadways is possible.

Strong west to northwest winds may gust over 40 mph Monday afternoon and night. If this potential increases, then a Wind Advisory would be issued.