It’s Never Too Early To Think About Recycling

With the holidays not so far away, you probably have not yet put up the Christmas tree and the question looms in the back of your mind: How do I properly dispose of Ol' Tannenbaum after the New Year? Well, there is a way that will keep our environment up to par and you'll help out a worthy cause right here in our back yard.

Boy Scout Troop 23 will assist in this task at hand by recycling your Frasier, Douglas or Noble fir, Norway or White Spruce and Virginia, Scots and Eastern White pines. There are two options on how you can put your two cents in the mix: Drop off your tree at the former Lock, Stock and Barrel Gourmet Grocer, located at 265 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington on Saturday, January 4th and January 11th from 10 am to 1 pm. A suggested $5 donation will be collected as proceeds will fund Boy Scout troop activities here in south county.

They will also pick up your tree in person. Call (413) 329-7065 to schedule curb-side collection prior to 9 am during the 1st 2 Saturdays in 2020 as recycled Tannenbaums will be brought to various chipper locations for mulching. Remove all tinsel, nails and wire before proper disposal as your $10 donation should be made payable to Boy Scout Troop 23 and a check should be attached to the bottom of the tree in a zip-lock bag.

When calling and there is no answer, please leave a message and someone will get back to you. Leave your address and return telephone number to assure proper pick-up as The Great Barrington Boy Scouts will assist in post holiday clean-up efforts and you'll also assist in helping our local youth thrive in the community.

