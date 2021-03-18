Join Us This Saturday For 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 AM

Our new Saturday morning feature 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am resumes again this month as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station as he re-caps a successful local event that took place last month in south county. An excellent turn-out was reported on February 27th as participants viewed a re-enactment of Shay's Rebellion which took place in our listening area back in 1787.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin was making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and surrounding areas.as his specialty is bringing back timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

He is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

(Photo image of Kevin Titus as The Man of Steel, "Superman" courtesy of his Facebook page)