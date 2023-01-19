We Are STILL “Keeping Up With Kevin” In The Berkshires

Revisions in programming made people ask the all-important question: Are we STILL able to "Keep Up With Kevin?" The answer is YES as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month's edition promises to be a bevy of surprises as Kevin will reveal some exclusive information on his upcoming whereabouts. His constant adventures are truly an eye-opening experience as we enjoy sharing his accomplishments upon each appearance. We are please to have Kevin as a member and contributor to our WSBS family. "The Man of Steel" flies in from his Vermont headquarters and makes his way right here in south county.

Tune in at 9:05 am to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. You can download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: "WE ARE PORTABLE"!!

(Photos of Kevin Titus used by permission courtesy of his personal gallery on his Facebook page)