Can the Berkshires Keep Up With Kevin? We Hope So

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, "Keeping Up With Kevin" returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month, we will feature a special guest to start off Saturday's extravaganza. Roger Kabler will be our special guest as he portrays Robin Williams in a bio pic that is opening up to rave reviews. Kevin and his wife, DeAnna also have small roles in "Being Robin". Here is a sneak peek of what you can expect courtesy of the film's theatrical trailer which is featured on You Tube:

Also, Kevin will be working on a pair of motion pictures that begin filming in October. He can't let out any further information as more details will follow when the situation warrants. We don't know if his "X-Ray vision" will be spotlighted in any of these ventures. As Asia used to say "Only Time Will Tell".

Small movie theater LeMusique loading...

Plus, we will spotlight "The Man Of Steel's LAST re-enactment" in the state of Connecticut which will be held at The Rose City on Saturday, September 17th. And YES, he will be dressed to the nines for this special occasion.

attachment-Kevin as WGH loading...

Tune in at 9:05 am to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. You can download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: "WE ARE PORTABLE"!!

(Photos of Kevin Titus used by permission courtesy of his personal gallery on his Facebook page)