Kick Up Your Heels This Weekend

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? A fun, family friendly event awaits you in neighboring Columbia county as The High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding And Driving Center invites you to attend their yearly summer fund raiser which supports programs for veterans, children, adults and senior citizens with disabilities as this organization provides physical and emotional benefits through interaction with horses.

The yearly benefit will take place on Saturday, July 20th from 6 to 11 pm which features dinner, dancing, games and an authentic bon-fire. The musical group MarKamusic will also provide LIVE entertainment as you'll be able to dance the night away. The 50 acre farm is conveniently located on county route 21 C in Ghent, New York.

Admission is $85 per person and the children's price is only $20 with all proceeds to benefit High-N-Mighty. You can purchase tickets to this special event by logging on to their web site or get more information by phoning 1-518-672-4202.