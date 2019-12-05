List: Rotary Lotto Cash Calendar Winners

Residents in the local community and beyond have been lucky to win some extra cash this holiday season via the Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash Calendar. Prior to December, folks were able to purchase a holiday cash calendar ticket and throughout this month, we're announcing the winners each weekday morning following the 8:00 am Accuweather Forecast on WSBS

Some people will win $50 or $100 but on holidays they will win even more.

Here are the latest Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash Calendar winners.

Dec. 1 - Marlene Soudant - $50

Dec. 2 - Art DeCelle - $50

Dec. 3 - Jess Speer-Holmes - $50

Dec. 4- Jack Strommer - $100

Dec. 5 - Sophie Tannenbaum - $50

Check back each weekday for the updated list.