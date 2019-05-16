Local Action for May 14 and 15

Great Barrington Minor League - Tuesday, May 14

Olde Village and Aloisi got they’re game in Tuesday night in Sheffield amidst the threat of rain. It was a close one up until the top of the sixth when Aloisi threatened with a couple of hits but couldn’t score against Olde Village closer, Everett Burns.

Old Village answered in the bottom of the sixth with a lead off hit by catcher, Luke Fenig and a clutch game-winning hit to right by center fielder, Jacob Blackwell, that scored Fenig as Old Village went on to win their first game in walk-off style, 1-0.

Starting pitcher, Henry Palazzo, pitched three scoreless innings while striking out six, and Daniel Mullen pitched two scoreless innings striking out four before handing the ball over to Burns who secured the win with three strikeouts after giving up a couple of hits. Lincoln Fisher made a couple of good plays fielding grounders at shortstop, as did Palazzo at his pitching position; both able to get their throws over to first baseman, Magnus Libetti, who secured the outs, and also had a hit in the game.

Quinn Mullen made his debut behind the plate and did well catching. Malachi McLaughlin was brave and showed courage after getting hit in the foot by a pitch in the fifth inning but was able to walk off the field with no damage done, and celebrate his team win with a smile.

Great Barrington Little League - Wednesday, May 15

Gt Barrington Police defeated Aberdales with a final score of 7-2. For Great Barrington Police, the wInning pitcher was Matt Lowe, who combined with Griffin Touponce to strike out 12. Gabe Fahey had a double. Jaiden Ellerbee and Sean Fenig scored runs. For Aberdale’s, Shaun Frank had a double and triple. Cain Bose had double. Olson Handel had a hit.

Senior Softball - Wednesday, May 15

Sheffield Gold defeated GA Blanco with a final score of 14-6. For Gold, Jade, Julia, Tonilyn, Mercedes and Katie all had hits and Emma had a double. For Blanco, Avery had a single.

Girls Junior Softball, May 15

GB ABE’s defeated Sheffield with a final score of 11-2.