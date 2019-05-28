Local Roundup for Memorial Day

Great Barrington Minor League

Sheffield, MA - Roger Trucking took the early lead when Christian Tonetti lead off with a single and scored on a fielders choice by Connor Seward. Roger Trucking added to the lead in the second when Mikey Ireland was driven in by Patrick Schaefer. West Stockbridge police threatened in the bottom half when Rickey Peckham and Theo Curletti had back to back singles but Roger Trucking pitcher Eli wood settled down and retired the next three hitters.

Roger Trucking added a few insurance runs in the the top of the sixth when James Tonetti and Connor Seward drove in runs. West Stockbridge saw great pitching from Theo Curletti who pitched three scoreless innings striking out seven. Roger Trucking had multiple hits from Ireland, Christian Tonetti, and Schaefer. James Green pitched a perfect sixth in his pitching debut.